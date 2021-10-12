Jacobs Bags Contract Extension To Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured an extension to its Project Management Resources (PMR) contract with EDF Nuclear Generation, the U.K.'s nuclear power plants operator.
- EDF estimates the April 2022 – March 2024 extension at more than $44 million (£32.5 million).
- Jacobs will continue to support the stations, which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.
- The contract involves supporting the seven advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations, including the transition from generation to defueling and the long-term operation program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor.
- Price Action: J shares closed lower by 1% at $133.99 on Monday.
