Jacobs Bags Contract Extension To Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Jacobs Bags Contract Extension To Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas secured an extension to its Project Management Resources (PMR) contract with EDF Nuclear Generation, the U.K.'s nuclear power plants operator.
  • EDF estimates the April 2022 – March 2024 extension at more than $44 million (£32.5 million).
  • Jacobs will continue to support the stations, which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.
  • The contract involves supporting the seven advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations, including the transition from generation to defueling and the long-term operation program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor.
  • Price Action: J shares closed lower by 1% at $133.99 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

