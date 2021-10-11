Embraer, NetJets Ink New Deal For Up To 100 Additional Phenom 300 Series Aircraft
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) and NetJets, Inc. have signed a continuing deal for up to 100 additional aircraft (Phenom 300E), valued in excess of $1.2 billion.
- NetJets will begin taking delivery of the Phenom 300E in the second quarter of 2023 in both the U.S. and Europe.
- NetJets first signed a purchase agreement with Embraer in 2010 for 50 Phenom 300 executive jets plus up to 75 options.
- "We are pleased to have signed this significant deal with NetJets, as our strategic partnership has been an integral part of Embraer's success for over a decade," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 4.25% at $18.78 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas