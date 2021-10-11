 Skip to main content

Ross Stores Reveals Recent Opening Of 28 New Stores
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) announced the recent opening of 18 Ross Dress for Less and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 15 different states in September and October.
  • With the latest move, the company has achieved its target for FY21 of 65 new stores.
  • In addition to openings in California, Florida, and Texas, Ross strengthened its presence in Nebraska and Ohio while dd's bolstered its store base in Illinois.
  • "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time," said Gregg McGillis, Group EVP, Property Development.
  • Price Action: ROST shares are trading higher by 1.60% at $106.14 on the last check Monday.

