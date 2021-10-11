L3Harris Pockets US Army Order For 1,000 New Falcon IV Compact Team Radios
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has received an order for 1,000 new Falcon IV AN/PRC-171 Compact Team Radios from the U.S. Army to ensure soldiers at any tactical level can transmit crucial information to command teams across an integrated network. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The AN/PRC-171 offers more than 20 hours of continuous and reliable voice and data communications on a single battery and can interface with other L3Harris solutions, including the Enhanced Night Vision—Binocular (ENVG-B).
- "The delivery of these single-channel radios furthers L3Harris' support of the U.S. Army's new Integrated Tactical Network by enabling all tactical operators to share situational awareness information across the entire network," commented Bryant Henson, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris.
