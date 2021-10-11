 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stryve Foods Adds Over 4,000 New Convenience Store Locations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Stryve Foods Adds Over 4,000 New Convenience Store Locations
  • Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAXhas added more than 4,000 new convenience stores and retail locations in the third quarter. 
  • The additions were led by about 2,600 Speedway and 1,400 Circle K locations to the distribution footprint for its all-natural air-dried meat snacking products sold under the Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos brands.
  • With the new additions, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to more than 30,000 retail locations.
  • The new Speedway distribution launches of about 2,600 locations constitute more than three-fourth of Speedway's U.S. footprint.
  • Price Action: SNAX shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $5.77 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021
Stryve Foods Posts 71% Sales Growth In Q2
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com