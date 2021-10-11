Stryve Foods Adds Over 4,000 New Convenience Store Locations
- Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has added more than 4,000 new convenience stores and retail locations in the third quarter.
- The additions were led by about 2,600 Speedway and 1,400 Circle K locations to the distribution footprint for its all-natural air-dried meat snacking products sold under the Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos brands.
- With the new additions, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to more than 30,000 retail locations.
- The new Speedway distribution launches of about 2,600 locations constitute more than three-fourth of Speedway's U.S. footprint.
- Price Action: SNAX shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $5.77 on the last check Monday.
