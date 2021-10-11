 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TOMI Gains EPA Registration Of SteraMist BIT 0.35% For Agricultural, Food Safety Use
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
TOMI Gains EPA Registration Of SteraMist BIT 0.35% For Agricultural, Food Safety Use
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has obtained EPA registration for its 0.35% hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution, an all-in-one disinfectant for use across the entire food supply chain.
  • SteraMist BIT 0.35% is a low-percentage solution designed for agricultural applications and sites requiring more precise application of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide.
  • The new registration is TOMI Environmental’s third EPA registration and expands its addressable markets. The company’s previous registrations are SteraMist, 90150-1 for mold and mildew, and 90150-2 for Hospital-Healthcare facilities.
  • This new low-percentage BIT Solution will permit direct application to combat harmful plant pathogens such as Botrytis, Mildew (Powdery and Downy), and Xanthomonas, among others.
  • Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $1.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOMZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
TOMI Bags Purchase Order From Biopharmaceutical Partner
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
TOMI Environmental Stock Slips After $5M Equity Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com