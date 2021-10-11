TOMI Gains EPA Registration Of SteraMist BIT 0.35% For Agricultural, Food Safety Use
- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has obtained EPA registration for its 0.35% hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution, an all-in-one disinfectant for use across the entire food supply chain.
- SteraMist BIT 0.35% is a low-percentage solution designed for agricultural applications and sites requiring more precise application of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide.
- The new registration is TOMI Environmental’s third EPA registration and expands its addressable markets. The company’s previous registrations are SteraMist, 90150-1 for mold and mildew, and 90150-2 for Hospital-Healthcare facilities.
- This new low-percentage BIT Solution will permit direct application to combat harmful plant pathogens such as Botrytis, Mildew (Powdery and Downy), and Xanthomonas, among others.
- Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $1.27 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas