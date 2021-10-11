 Skip to main content

Aptiv Cuts FY21 Guidance Citing COVID-19 Impact, Chip Shortage
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 11:43am   Comments
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTVhas cut its FY2021 sales guidance to $15.1 billion - $15.5 billion (prior view $16.1 billion - $16.4 billion), versus the consensus of $15.83 billion.
  • The company has updated the outlook to reflect a 7% decrease in global vehicle production rates, from 85 million to 79 million units, resulting from several factors, including the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide semiconductor shortage on the global automotive supply chain.
  • Aptiv expects FY21 adjusted operating income margins of 7.6% - 8.4% from the prior view of 9.9% - 10.2%, reflecting impacts of operating inefficiencies, increased supply chain disruption costs, and other uncertainties.
  • The company expects global vehicle production to be about 18 million units for the third quarter, down 15% from the previously expected 21 million units.
  • Aptiv expects global vehicle production to be approximately 20 million units for the fourth quarter, down 13% from the 23 million units expected previously.
  • The company will release its third-quarter financial results on November 4, 2021.
  • Price Action: APTV shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $164.6 on the last check Monday.

