 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T, Ericsson Collaborate Over 5G, C-Band Spectrum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
AT&T, Ericsson Collaborate Over 5G, C-Band Spectrum
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: Tforged a five-year agreement to accelerate the expansion of AT&T 5G building on over 20 years of collaboration.
  • This deal helps support the deployment of the service provider's recently acquired C-band spectrum and the 5G Standalone (SA) launch. 
  • AT&T is tapping into Ericsson's leading network expertise as it works toward its 5G network goals.
  • Ericsson will help AT&T expand its 5G network to more consumers, businesses, and first responders across critical industries, including 5G use cases in sports and venues, entertainment, travel and transportation, business transformation, and public safety.
  • This latest agreement provides the pathway for us to deploy Ericsson's next-generation centralized RAN architecture, enabled by Fronthaul Gateway, with the ability to support future network enhancements, like the evolution to Cloud RAN, AT&T President Scott Mair said.
  • Price Action: ERIC shares traded higher by 2.01% at $11.91 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERIC + T)

fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Forge Distribution Agreement
What Are Whales Doing With AT&T
Analyst Ratings For AT&T
Why Is China Blocking The Release Of Disney's 'The Eternals'?
Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses
'No Time To Die' Tops Box Office With $56M: Why 007 Underperformed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com