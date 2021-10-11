Why Are Katapult Shares Trading Higher Today?
- eCommerce-focused financial technology company Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) became an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Adobe Exchange Program.
- Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, is an eCommerce application for brands of all sizes and supports B2B, B2C, and hybrid use cases across over 20 industries.
- "Upgrading our partnership with Adobe to the Accelerate tier furthers Katapult's goals of expanding our footprint in the fintech space," Katapult Chief Commercial Officer Rolando De Gracia said.
- As an Accelerate partner, Katapult and Adobe will engage in enhanced collaboration, deepening the relationship between the parties.
- An Accelerate partner means that Katapult's merchants using Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source will receive prioritized support and access to real-time data and partner offerings.
- Price Action: KPLT shares traded higher by 8.35% at $4.93 on the last check Monday.
