Why Are Katapult Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 10:28am   Comments
  • eCommerce-focused financial technology company Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLTbecame an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Adobe Exchange Program.
  • Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, is an eCommerce application for brands of all sizes and supports B2B, B2C, and hybrid use cases across over 20 industries. 
  • "Upgrading our partnership with Adobe to the Accelerate tier furthers Katapult's goals of expanding our footprint in the fintech space," Katapult Chief Commercial Officer Rolando De Gracia said. 
  • As an Accelerate partner, Katapult and Adobe will engage in enhanced collaboration, deepening the relationship between the parties. 
  • An Accelerate partner means that Katapult's merchants using Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source will receive prioritized support and access to real-time data and partner offerings.
  • Price Action: KPLT shares traded higher by 8.35% at $4.93 on the last check Monday.

