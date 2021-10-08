Hello Wisconsin: Netflix Grabs 'That '90s Show' Rights

“That ‘70s Show” is getting a reboot and set to cover a decade that could be popular for viewers and a key target viewership demographic.

What To Know: A spinoff of the show called “That ‘90s Show” has been ordered by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Variety reports. The multi-cam sitcom has an order for 10 initial episodes.

The new series will star Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who portrayed Red and Kitty Forman on the original series. The series centers on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who visits her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin in 1995.

Original “That ‘70s Show” creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner return as writers and executive producers along with some of the original crew from the original series.

The show featured pop culture references throughout and featured many popular 1970s topics across movies, music, television and politics. Each season of the series featured a different band theme with episodes named after popular songs.

“That ‘70s Show” featured “In The Street” as the theme song, performed by Todd Griffin for season one and Cheap Trick for seasons two through eiight.

Why It’s Important: “That ‘70s Show” ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes on Fox.

The show had a successful run with several of the seasons averaging over 10 million viewers per episode. “That ‘70s Show” also helped boost the careers of stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama.

A spinoff called “That ‘80s Show” ran for 13 episodes on Fox. “That ‘80s Show” had 11.4 million episodes for its premiere before falling to 5.1 million for the finale. The show averaged 6.8 million viewers in its one-season run.

The spinoff focused on the 1980s didn't have any of the same cast or characters of the original. The parents from the original and a character that is the child of the two main characters from the original series could make this spinoff more successful.

“That ‘70s Show” aired from 1998 to 2006 and could see strong viewership from the now adults who watched the original series.