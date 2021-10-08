 Skip to main content

What's Going On With DatChat's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
What's Going On With DatChat's Stock Today?

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) is surging higher Friday as traders circulate bullish commentary from popular traders in the "FinTwit" community.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related. 

DatChat seemed to spike higher following bullish comments from one of the more popular members of the FinTwit community, @MrZackMorris.

"We’re going $10 $20 $30 maybe $50," @MrZackMorris said, citing the quality of the DatChat app and the low-float of the stock. 

DatChat has a total float size of 14.493 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The session volume was approaching 40 million at publication time. 

DatChat is a communication software company. It's focused on its mobile messaging application that provides a traditional messaging platform while providing users with complete privacy and control features for their sent messages.

DATS Price Action: DatChat was up 28.20% at $10.31 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

@MrZackMorris why it's moving

