What's Going On With DatChat's Stock Today?

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) is surging higher Friday as traders circulate bullish commentary from popular traders in the "FinTwit" community.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related.

DatChat seemed to spike higher following bullish comments from one of the more popular members of the FinTwit community, @MrZackMorris.

"We’re going $10 $20 $30 maybe $50," @MrZackMorris said, citing the quality of the DatChat app and the low-float of the stock.

$DATS has nothing to do with CEI. The scam paid room was grouping them together. We’re going $10 $20 $30 maybe $50. Sick app and only 12 million float with lots of catalysts on the way. https://t.co/cMuRmarBQP — Zack Morris (@MrZackMorris) October 8, 2021

DatChat has a total float size of 14.493 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The session volume was approaching 40 million at publication time.

DatChat is a communication software company. It's focused on its mobile messaging application that provides a traditional messaging platform while providing users with complete privacy and control features for their sent messages.

DATS Price Action: DatChat was up 28.20% at $10.31 at time of publication.