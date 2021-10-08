 Skip to main content

Chamberlain University's Master Of Public Health Program Secures CEPH Accreditation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Adtalem Global Education Inc's (NYSE: ATGE) Chamberlain University stated its Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program had received accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).
  • CEPH is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools and programs of public health.
  • The MPH degree program offers eligibility for employment opportunities in public health, opportunities to apply for fellowships offered exclusively to graduates of CEPH-accredited schools, and eligibility to sit for the Certified in Public Health (CPH) exam and obtain the credential.
  • Price Action: ATGE shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $37.65 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

