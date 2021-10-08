3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Analog Devices

The Trade: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Director Bruce Evans acquired a total of 8000.953 shares at an average price of $164.98. The insider spent $1,319,957.25 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Analog Devices recently priced notes worth $4 billion in a secondary offering.

What Analog Devices Does: Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa.

Bill.com

The Trade: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) CFO John Rettig acquired a total of 7200 shares at an average price of $39.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $287,500.97. The insider also disposed a total of 5800 shares.

What’s Happening: Bill.com, last month, priced 4.4 million shares at $272 per share to raise $1.2 billion in an upsized secondary public offering.

What Bill.com Does: Bill.com, founded in 2006, provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide.

Via Renewables

The Trade: Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) CEO W. Keith Maxwell III bought a total of 21000 shares at an average price of $10.34. The insider spent $217,087.16 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped more than 4% over the previous month.

What Via Renewables Does: Via Renewables Inc is an independent retail energy services.