Helbiz Shares Pop On Extended Partnership With Moovit
- Micro-mobility company Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ), in collaboration with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) company Moovit, will expand the integration of its electric vehicles within the Moovit app. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
- Moovit is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and an urban mobility app creator.
- Through this expanded partnership, Moovit users will access Helbiz's suite of micro-mobility vehicles in over 35 of its operating cities across the U.S. and Italy, followed by Spain, France, and Serbia in the coming months.
- The two companies will work together to gather valuable mobility insights further to develop their shared vision of decreasing congestion globally.
- Now Helbiz can easily integrate its electric scooters, e-bikes, and mopeds within the Moovit app, ultimately decreasing city streets' congestion. Moovit also notifies users when a Helbiz device is available nearby, noting how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip, and the remaining battery range.
- With services in 3,400 cities across 112 countries, Moovit provides its base of over 1 billion users with access to the most comprehensive urban mobility information in one app.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares traded higher by 3.50% at $11.83 on the last check Friday.
