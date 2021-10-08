 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On Corning, Issues Buy Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam initiated Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) coverage with a Buy rating and $45 price target, implying a 25% upside potential.
  • Secular demand tailwinds across Corning's end markets support an outlook for above-consensus revenues in upcoming years, Niknam notes. 
  • Niknam says Corning's "differentiated and high-quality products" are increasingly core to daily life.
  • The leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber, reported Q2 FY21 core sales of $3.5 billion, up 35% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $3.4 billion. Core EPS of $0.53 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • Corning sees Q3 core sales of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion versus the analyst consensus of $3.53 billion. It sees core EPS of $0.54 - $0.59, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • Price Action: GLW shares traded lower by 1.14% at $36.52 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for GLW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GLW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

