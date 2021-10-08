Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On Corning, Issues Buy Rating
- Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam initiated Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) coverage with a Buy rating and $45 price target, implying a 25% upside potential.
- Secular demand tailwinds across Corning's end markets support an outlook for above-consensus revenues in upcoming years, Niknam notes.
- Niknam says Corning's "differentiated and high-quality products" are increasingly core to daily life.
- The leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber, reported Q2 FY21 core sales of $3.5 billion, up 35% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $3.4 billion. Core EPS of $0.53 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
- Corning sees Q3 core sales of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion versus the analyst consensus of $3.53 billion. It sees core EPS of $0.54 - $0.59, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.57.
- Price Action: GLW shares traded lower by 1.14% at $36.52 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
