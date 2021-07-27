 Skip to main content

Corning Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Strong Segmental Growth And Margin Expansion, Issues Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Corning Inc (NYSE: GLWreported second-quarter FY21 core sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $3.5 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus of $3.4 billion.
  • Display Technologies sales grew 25% Y/Y to $939 million as it raised the glass substrate prices in Q2 and an additional moderate price increase for Q3.
  • Optical Communications sales rose 21% Y/Y to $1.1 billion as the sales increased in both enterprise and carrier networks. 5G, fiber-to-the-home, and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across the segment.
  • Specialty Materials sales improved 16% Y/Y to $483 million from solid demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market, and greater optical content in semiconductor manufacturing.
  • Environmental Technologies sales increased 80% Y/Y to $407 million driven by improving markets and More Corning content.
  • Life Sciences sales rose 28% Y/Y to $312 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 200 basis points Q/Q to 37.8%.
  • The operating margin expanded 120 basis points Q/Q to 18.3%.
  • Core EPS of $0.53 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • The company added almost $1 billion in sales Y/Y and a half billion in sales over pre-pandemic levels, improved margins Y/Y and Q/Q, contributing to solid EPS, and generated significant operating and free cash flow in Q2. It expects the momentum to continue.
  • Outlook: The company sees Q3 core sales of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion versus the analyst consensus of $3.53 billion.
  • It sees core EPS of $0.54 - $0.59, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • Price action: GLW shares traded higher by 0.95% at $41.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

