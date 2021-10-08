Google Goes Tougher On Climate Change Policies
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will ban digital ads bought on its platform and YouTube to appear next to online content that contradicts climate change.
- The ban applies to "content that contradicts the well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change."
- It also applies to any content denying that human activity or greenhouse gas emissions contribute to climate change.
- The move will cut off a significant source of income for providers of climate-change misinformation, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Google's $147 billion in ad revenue comes from selling ad space in its products, like YouTube, and from brokering ad sales on its sites across the web.
- Google would use a "combination of automated tools and human review" to enforce its policy.
- Google's policy banning ads on content denying climate change takes effect in 30 days.
- Additionally, Google will prohibit advertisers from purchasing ads that deny climate change or link to a webpage that denies climate change. That policy affecting advertisers takes effect in 60 days.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.33% at $2,783.71 on Thursday.
