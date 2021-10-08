 Skip to main content

Google Goes Tougher On Climate Change Policies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 6:55am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will ban digital ads bought on its platform and YouTube to appear next to online content that contradicts climate change.
  • The ban applies to "content that contradicts the well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change." 
  • It also applies to any content denying that human activity or greenhouse gas emissions contribute to climate change.
  • The move will cut off a significant source of income for providers of climate-change misinformation, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • Google's $147 billion in ad revenue comes from selling ad space in its products, like YouTube, and from brokering ad sales on its sites across the web.
  • Google would use a "combination of automated tools and human review" to enforce its policy.
  • Google's policy banning ads on content denying climate change takes effect in 30 days.
  • Additionally, Google will prohibit advertisers from purchasing ads that deny climate change or link to a webpage that denies climate change. That policy affecting advertisers takes effect in 60 days.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.33% at $2,783.71 on Thursday.

