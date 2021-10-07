Netflix Takes Heat From Activists Over Dave Chappelle's LGBTQ Jokes

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is receiving criticism from LGBTQ activists for jokes made by Dave Chappelle in his new special that are being perceived as homophobic.

What Happened: Chappelle’s special “The Closer” — his sixth for Netflix and the last under his contract with the streaming service — questioned the disparity in addressing racial and LGBTQ issues, with the funnyman observing, “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****, but you better not hurt a gay person's feelings.” He also found sharp differences between the activists of the Stonewall Inn riot era and today’s LGBTQ community.

“I’m not that fond of these newer gays,” he wisecracked. “Too sensitive, too brittle. Those aren’t the gays I grew up with — they fought for their freedom. I respect that s***.”

Chappelle also feigned jealousy at the progress made by the LGBTQ movement for civil rights versus the challenges faced by the Black community.

“I’m not the only black person that feels this way,” he continued. “We look at the gay community, we go, ‘Goddamn it, look at how well that movement is going! Look at how well you are doing.’ And we’ve been trapped in this predicament for hundreds of years. How the f*** are you making that kind of progress?”

He also took specific aim at the transgender population, declaring “gender is a fact — every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth.”

What Happened Next: Since “The Closer” debuted on Oct. 5, Netflix has been targeted by LGBTQ advocates and organizations complaining about Chappelle’s contents.

According to a New York Post report, the nonprofit GLAAD tweeted, “Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

And transgender writer Jacyln Moore, whose credits include “Dear White People” and “Queer as Folk,” also tweeted disapproval by stating, “I love so many of the people I've worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art... But I've been thrown against walls because, "I'm not a 'real' woman." I've had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @Netflix, I'm done.”

TMZ reported Chappelle was questioned about the brouhaha on Wednesday night after leaving Hollywood’s Peppermint Club following a stand-up gig. His response to the inquiries: “Dumb-ass questions.”

Photo: Netflix.