Castor Maritime Enters New Charter Agreements For Two Carriers
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has entered charger agreements for M/V Magic Orion and M/V Magic Eclipse.
- The M/V Magic Orion, 2006 built Capesize dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $73,000.
- The charter is expected to commence on or around October 8, 2021, and will have a duration of about 45 days.
- The M/V Magic Eclipse, 2011 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $28,500.
- The charter commenced on September 14, 2021, and has a minimum of eight months and a maximum of ten months (+/- 15 days).
- Price Action: CTRM shares closed higher by 2.17% at $2.35 on Thursday.
