Castor Maritime Enters New Charter Agreements For Two Carriers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
  • Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has entered charger agreements for M/V Magic Orion and M/V Magic Eclipse.
  • The M/V Magic Orion, 2006 built Capesize dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $73,000. 
  • The charter is expected to commence on or around October 8, 2021, and will have a duration of about 45 days.
  • The M/V Magic Eclipse, 2011 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $28,500. 
  • The charter commenced on September 14, 2021, and has a minimum of eight months and a maximum of ten months (+/- 15 days).
  • Price Action: CTRM shares closed higher by 2.17% at $2.35 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

