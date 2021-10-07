Hilton Partners With Bluestone Lane For Food, Beverage Program
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's (NYSE: HLT) Tempo by Hilton brand has partnered with Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand.
- The parties will co-create on-property food and beverage experiences at Tempo by Hilton hotels, providing beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea, and other branded products.
- Bluestone Lane owns and operates more than 55 coffee shops and cafés in the U.S.
- Price Action: HLT shares closed higher by 1.30% at $141.17 on Thursday.
