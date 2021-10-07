 Skip to main content

Sunworks Appoints Jason Bonfigt As Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNWappointed Jason Bonfigt as its Chief Financial Officer and treasurer on October 5, 2021.
  • Bonfigt joins Sunworks from Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN), where he served as CFO and Treasurer.
  • Sunworks also appointed Wayne Tomlinson as its Chief Information Officer. He joined Solcius in 2014, serving as the VP of Engineering and VP of Information Technology.
  • Sunworks notes these additions bolster its executive team following the combination with Solcius.
  • Price Action: SUNW shares traded higher by 1.94% at $5.79 on the last check Thursday.

