Sunworks Appoints Jason Bonfigt As Finance Chief
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) appointed Jason Bonfigt as its Chief Financial Officer and treasurer on October 5, 2021.
- Bonfigt joins Sunworks from Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN), where he served as CFO and Treasurer.
- Sunworks also appointed Wayne Tomlinson as its Chief Information Officer. He joined Solcius in 2014, serving as the VP of Engineering and VP of Information Technology.
- Sunworks notes these additions bolster its executive team following the combination with Solcius.
- Price Action: SUNW shares traded higher by 1.94% at $5.79 on the last check Thursday.
