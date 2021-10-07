More Revelations On SolarWinds Hack
- The suspected Russian hackers who misused SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) software to dent into U.S. federal agencies surfaced with information about counter-intelligence investigations, policy on sanctioning Russian individuals, and the country’s response to COVID-19, Reuters reports.
- The reluctance of some publicly traded companies to explain their exposure has provoked a broad SEC inquiry.
- Microsoft said the Russian spies were ultimately looking for government material on sanctions and other Russia-related policies, along with U.S. methods for catching Russian hackers based on the types of customers and accounts targeted.
- The U.S. Department of Justice will launch civil legal action against federal contractors if they fail to report cyberattacks or data breaches.
- Others who worked on the government’s investigation saw terms that the Russians used in their searches of U.S. digital files, including “sanctions.”
- The initiative will hold entities like federal contractors or individuals accountable for putting U.S. cyberinfrastructure at risk by deliberately providing flawed cybersecurity products or services.
- Price Action: SWI shares closed higher by 0.88% at $18.35 on Thursday.
