Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rise on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Shares of companies in the broader clean energy manufacturing space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

