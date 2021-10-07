SuperCom Bags New $1M Project In Central Coast California
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), secured a new project with a probation department in Central Coast California to provide rehabilitative services.
- The new project is valued at ~$1 million over a term of three years or approximately $340,000 per year. It is expected to launch and start generating recurring revenue before the end of 2021.
- This project, which also emphasizes employment services for women, supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that contribute to a reduction in recidivism.
- Price Action: SPCB shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $0.94 on the last check Thursday.
