ZW Data Shares Soar On Blockchain Infrastructure Platform Launch
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) launched its Blockchain Integrated Framework (BIF) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
- ZW Data is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company.
- With a projected market size of $150 billion, the BIF automation platform (BIF Platform) will provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) one-stop creation, development, efficient management, intelligent operations, and maintenance of enterprise-level blockchain network and application services.
- The investment-light and development-light blockchain underlying management service solutions provided by BIF Platform enable MSMEs to quickly implement digital transformations and adopt solutions of NFT and DeFi.
- Price Action: CNET shares traded higher by 11.30% at $1.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
