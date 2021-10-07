 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

The Trade: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) President and CEO Sharon Price John acquired a total of 122948 shares at an average price of $6.56. The insider spent $806,538.88 to acquire those shares. The insider also sold a total of 112918 shares.

What’s Happening: Build-A-Bear Workshop, during August, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

What Build-A-Bear Workshop Does: Build-A-Bear Workshop is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products.

Hibbett

The Trade: Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) President and CEO Michael E Longo acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $70.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $350,380.50.

What’s Happening: Hibbett, last month, announced the opening of the first Orange County, California Hibbett store in Fullerton.

What Hibbett Does: Hibbett is engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country.

Cardlytics

The Trade: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Director Scott Grimes bought a total of 39375 shares . The insider also disposed a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $80.24.

What’s Happening: Cardlytics, in August, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

What Cardlytics Does: Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBW + CDLX)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Are Rising
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rally After Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com