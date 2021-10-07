3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

The Trade: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) President and CEO Sharon Price John acquired a total of 122948 shares at an average price of $6.56. The insider spent $806,538.88 to acquire those shares. The insider also sold a total of 112918 shares.

What’s Happening: Build-A-Bear Workshop, during August, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

What Build-A-Bear Workshop Does: Build-A-Bear Workshop is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products.

Hibbett

The Trade: Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) President and CEO Michael E Longo acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $70.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $350,380.50.

What’s Happening: Hibbett, last month, announced the opening of the first Orange County, California Hibbett store in Fullerton.

What Hibbett Does: Hibbett is engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country.

Cardlytics

The Trade: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Director Scott Grimes bought a total of 39375 shares . The insider also disposed a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $80.24.

What’s Happening: Cardlytics, in August, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

What Cardlytics Does: Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications.