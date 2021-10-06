 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Office Depot, OfficeMax Launch 20 Minute Pickup Service
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
Office Depot, OfficeMax Launch 20 Minute Pickup Service
  • ODP Corp's (NASDAQ: ODP) wholly-owned subsidiary, Office Depot, has launched "20 Minute Pickup Promise," an in-store and curbside pickup service available now at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.
  • Customers can avail of the free service by simply placing a qualifying order online and selecting "In-Store or Curbside Pickup" at checkout at least one hour before the store's closing time.
  • For orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off on their next purchase.
  • Price Action: ODP shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $41.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODP)

Amazon, Walmart To Advise Washington On Ocean Freight Policy
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com