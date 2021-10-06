Office Depot, OfficeMax Launch 20 Minute Pickup Service
- ODP Corp's (NASDAQ: ODP) wholly-owned subsidiary, Office Depot, has launched "20 Minute Pickup Promise," an in-store and curbside pickup service available now at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.
- Customers can avail of the free service by simply placing a qualifying order online and selecting "In-Store or Curbside Pickup" at checkout at least one hour before the store's closing time.
- For orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off on their next purchase.
- Price Action: ODP shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $41.49 on the last check Wednesday.
