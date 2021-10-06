 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Orion Partners With Synergy To Provide LED Lighting Technology To New York School Districts
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Orion Partners With Synergy To Provide LED Lighting Technology To New York School Districts
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESXannounced new LED lighting retrofit projects for two Long Island, New York school districts in partnership with Synergy Investment, Inc., bringing the total retrofit lighting projects in the area to four.
  • The LED lighting retrofit projects expect to provide the school district's annual energy savings of more than 7.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) between all four projects.
  • Upon completing all four projects, Orion will have supplied approximately 26,000 Harris LDR LED Troffer Retrofit lighting fixture kits installed by Synergy and various lighting control systems.
  • Price Action: OESX shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $3.805 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OESX)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com