Orion Partners With Synergy To Provide LED Lighting Technology To New York School Districts
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) announced new LED lighting retrofit projects for two Long Island, New York school districts in partnership with Synergy Investment, Inc., bringing the total retrofit lighting projects in the area to four.
- The LED lighting retrofit projects expect to provide the school district's annual energy savings of more than 7.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) between all four projects.
- Upon completing all four projects, Orion will have supplied approximately 26,000 Harris LDR LED Troffer Retrofit lighting fixture kits installed by Synergy and various lighting control systems.
- Price Action: OESX shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $3.805 on the last check Wednesday.
