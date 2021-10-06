 Skip to main content

Amazon's Twitch Hack: Everything You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
  • An unidentified hacker has compromised Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) video game streaming platform, Twitch.
  • The hacker claims to have exposed sensitive source code and detail on payouts to content creators, Bloomberg reports.
  • The leak also exposed Amazon's plans to launch a digital gaming distribution platform, a potential challenger to Valve Corp.'s dominant Steam storefront.
  • The leak detailed the platform's top streamers' earnings via payouts from August 2019 to September 2021, with some channels raking in up to $9.6 million during the period.
  • The hacker admitted the purpose of the leak was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space," which he described as a "disgusting toxic cesspool."
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.34% at $3,231.98 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Diegosegura.me via Wikimedia

