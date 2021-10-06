 Skip to main content

Casey's Expands Data Sharing Partnership With IRI
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 10:19am   Comments
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASYhas expanded its point-of-sale data-sharing partnership with the analytics firm, IRI, to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from its Rewards' over 4 million members.
  • Casey's POS and loyalty data will be integrated into a new collaboration portal that will arm Casey's merchants and supplier partners with the data and insights to create a differentiated product assortment.
  • Hosted on the IRI Liquid Data platform, the portal will provide easy access to an item, day and store-level transactional data, and shopper insights.
  • Price Action: CASY shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $187.52 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

