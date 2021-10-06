 Skip to main content

Moving iMage Shares Jump After Retiring $3.1M Outstanding Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Moving iMage Shares Jump After Retiring $3.1M Outstanding Debt
  • Digital cinema technology company Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQused existing cash on hand to repay $3.1 million in debt, including accrued interest and debt retirement fees, during the Q1 of FY22, eliminating substantially every short and long-term debt liabilities on the balance sheet. 
  • It did not utilize its July 12 IPO proceeds. It expects a waiver of the remaining debt from a second Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.
  • Moving iMage expects to realize annualized interest expense savings of nearly $0.3 million.
  • Price Action: MITQ shares traded higher by 7.43% at $2.89 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

