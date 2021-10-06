 Skip to main content

Google Brings Back The Sweet Stuff: Android Snow Cone Announced And What It Brings To The Table

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
October 06, 2021 11:00am
Google Brings Back The Sweet Stuff: Android Snow Cone Announced And What It Brings To The Table

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) upcoming Android 12 mobile operating system will return to its old-time tradition and be named after a dessert. 

What Happened: According to a recent report by Android news outlet and Forum XDA Developers, the confirmation of Android 12's OS system being named Snow Cone was "clearly the most important news of the day" on Monday. This is the first time an Android release is named after a dessert since Google ditched the tradition in August 2019.

Other than — perhaps most importantly — being named Snow Cone, according to an official update released on Monday, Android 12 will introduce a new interface design called "Material You" featuring redesigned widgets, notification user interfaces and new animations. Furthermore, Google claims this release will use 22% fewer CPU resources for its core system and 15% less for the big cores, as well as the apps will load faster.

Google is also upping its artificial intelligence (AI) game by adding machine learning accelerators to Android 12 to make AI software run faster locally on the devices.

The update introduces a whole slew of privacy features a privacy dashboard for viewing location data access, microphone and camera usage indicators familiar to Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS users, and microphone and camera toggles.

Android "Snow Cone" 12 will be rolled out to Google's Pixel phone in the next few weeks, and other devices later this year.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

Posted-In: Android Android 12 Snow Cone

