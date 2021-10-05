 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MiX Telematics, Ford Pro Intelligence Bond To Optimize Road Safety, Efficiency
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
MiX Telematics, Ford Pro Intelligence Bond To Optimize Road Safety, Efficiency
  • MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXTcollaborated with Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America customers operating Ford vehicles with richer data sets to better-informed decisions regarding safety and efficiency, and compliance. 
  • The OEM collaboration with Ford Pro aims to further optimize the MiX Telematics customer experience by lowering capital costs, with no need to purchase and install separate hardware, enabling the faster implementation of telematics software and reducing support costs.
  • "MiX is proactively working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure our joint clients can easily access the valuable data they need to optimize their safety, efficiency, and compliance on the road," MiX COO Charles Tasker said.
  • Price Action: MIXT shares closed higher by 2.50% at $13.11 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + MIXT)

New Cybertruck Video Possibly Leaks Updated Version
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Ford To Enter Australia Electric Vehicle Market With E-Transit In Mid-2022, Says CEO Jim Farley
Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production
Major Tesla, Ford Battery Suppliers Say They Are Facing Crunch Of Research And Engineering Specialists
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com