Rekor Bonds With Tomorrow.io To Beat Weather Related Traffic Issues
- AI technology company Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) collaborated with Weather Intelligence Platform, Tomorrow.io, for real-time weather conditions and forecasts. The financial terms of the data partnership were not disclosed.
- The partnership will help data integration to provide transportation agencies with increased visibility into weather-related challenges impacting traffic conditions.
- Government agencies and other field users will benefit from predictive insights to identify high-risk zones and routes and enable proactive operational decisions to increase road safety before weather impacts.
- "This new partnership between Rekor and Tomorrow.io takes a major step forward on the availability of quality data and insights that can help increase public safety on roadways immediately," Rekor CEO Robert A. Berman said.
- Price Action: REKR shares closed higher by 1.57% at $11.01 on Tuesday.
