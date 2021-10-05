 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rekor Bonds With Tomorrow.io To Beat Weather Related Traffic Issues
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
Rekor Bonds With Tomorrow.io To Beat Weather Related Traffic Issues
  • AI technology company Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) collaborated with Weather Intelligence Platform, Tomorrow.io, for real-time weather conditions and forecasts. The financial terms of the data partnership were not disclosed.
  • The partnership will help data integration to provide transportation agencies with increased visibility into weather-related challenges impacting traffic conditions. 
  • Government agencies and other field users will benefit from predictive insights to identify high-risk zones and routes and enable proactive operational decisions to increase road safety before weather impacts.
  • "This new partnership between Rekor and Tomorrow.io takes a major step forward on the availability of quality data and insights that can help increase public safety on roadways immediately," Rekor CEO Robert A. Berman said.
  • Price Action: REKR shares closed higher by 1.57% at $11.01 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REKR)

Municipalities Adopt Rekor Solutions For Public Safety
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Rekor's Waycare Partners With Toyota Mobility Foundation For AI Traffic Management In Bangkok
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com