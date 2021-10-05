 Skip to main content

Autodesk Introduces New Advancements For Construction Cloud
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSKannounced powerful new capabilities across Autodesk Construction Cloud and an expansion of its partner ecosystem to help construction teams to connect their workflows on one platform. 
  • Advancements to Autodesk Build, including a new Schedule management tool, further connect office and field teams and data across the construction lifecycle.
  • Additional recent updates to Autodesk Build include Sheet sharing across accounts, Pype AutoSpecs integration, Data extraction & analysis.
  • Project teams can integrate construction data from over 200 partners on Autodesk Construction Cloud to streamline construction management in one centralized location.
  • Price Action: ADSK shares traded higher by 1.36% at $276.65 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

