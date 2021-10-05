Autodesk Introduces New Advancements For Construction Cloud
- Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced powerful new capabilities across Autodesk Construction Cloud and an expansion of its partner ecosystem to help construction teams to connect their workflows on one platform.
- Advancements to Autodesk Build, including a new Schedule management tool, further connect office and field teams and data across the construction lifecycle.
- Additional recent updates to Autodesk Build include Sheet sharing across accounts, Pype AutoSpecs integration, Data extraction & analysis.
- Project teams can integrate construction data from over 200 partners on Autodesk Construction Cloud to streamline construction management in one centralized location.
- Price Action: ADSK shares traded higher by 1.36% at $276.65 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.