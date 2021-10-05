 Skip to main content

Worksport Collaborates With Greatcell Solar Italy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has entered into a collaboration with Greatcell Solar Italy.
  • Greatcell, headquartered in Australia, creates low-cost, bespoke, renewable electricity transducers based on Perovskite Solar Cell technology that can compete against other forms of energy production in all lighting conditions.
  • Worksport partners with solar providers for mono-crystalline panels for Terravis systems, which are currently available for pre-order.
  • Worksport considers the collaboration a natural partnership as Greatcell is positioned to commercialize PSC technology through micropower and midi-power cells for IoT, mobile, and other rechargeables.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 7.41% at $5.8 on the last check Tuesday.

