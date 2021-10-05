 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Why Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is trading higher Tuesday after a company 8-K showed it entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech pursuant to which Bharat Biotech will exclusively manufacture and supply the company with its requirements of COVAXIN clinical trial materials as well as manufacture and supply COVAXIN drug product components.

The World Health Organization is set to decide on the Emergency Use Listing authorization of COVAXIN today. COVAXIN is India's indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Ocugen.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

OCGN Price Action: Ocugen has traded as high as $18.77 and as low as 25 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.22% at $7.17 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCGN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
WHO To Decide On EUL Of Ocugen-Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Today
Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin's WHO Clearance Delayed Further Over Queries: Sources
Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com