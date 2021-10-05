Australia's LatConnect 60 Extends Subscription To Spire's Vessel Tracking Data
- LatConnect 60, an Australian-based satellite data and insights provider, has extended its subscription to Spire Global Inc's (NYSE: SPIR) Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel tracking data. Financial terms not disclosed.
- LatConnect 60 and Curtin University have recently secured a federal grant from the Australian Research Council (ARC) to research maritime collision avoidance in shipping lanes.
- LatConnect 60 will use Spire's space-based data as a foundation to layer other data sources like satellite imagery, drones, and IoT sensors, to get a near-real-time appraisal of movements in specific areas of interest.
- "LatConnect 60 is a valuable and long standing Spire customer. We're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to help power the important research at Curtin University," said Mark Dembitz, APAC Sales Director of Maritime Solutions.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 1.87% at $7.1 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
