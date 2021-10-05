HBO Max Showcases Streaming Platform Before Europe Launch
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max will launch in 27 European territories, going live in Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, apart from the 20 territories already confirmed in 2022.
- HBO Max unveiled its SVOD service at a virtual launch event.
- HBO Max brings together the brands of Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, and Max Originals in one place for the first time in Europe.
- Warner Bros movies will be available on HBO Max within 45 days of theatrical release this year in the Nordics and Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Iceland, and Central and Eastern Europe next year.
- HBO Max will offer customers value with the monthly subscription reduced in the Nordics, maintained in Spain, and a new annual subscription will provide 12-months for the price of eight.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.37% at $27.35 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
