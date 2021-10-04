 Skip to main content

Golden Entertainment Plans Golf Destination Near STRAT In Las Vegas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDENhas signed an agreement with Flite Golf & Entertainment to bring golf entertainment, Atomic Range, to Las Vegas.
  • Atomic Range is a new 92,000 square-foot golf entertainment destination to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard, near The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. 
  • Under the agreement, Golden Entertainment will contribute seven acres of undeveloped real estate to Flite Golf and will share in the gross revenue generated by Atomic Range under a lease arrangement. 
  • Flite Golf will be responsible for all Atomic Range development and operating costs and expects construction costs to be about $70 million. Atomic Range will create over 500 new jobs.
  • Flite Golf has partnered with Century Golf to operate Atomic Range, with development expected to break ground in Q2 2022 and projected completion date by the end of 2023.
  • Golden Entertainment expects Atomic Range to drive new guest traffic to The STRAT.
  • Price Action: GDEN shares are trading lower by 1.60% at $48.47 on the last check Monday.

