Ameresco Wins Project To Renovate Jail Facility In Wells County, Indiana
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRCpartnered with Wells County, Indiana, on a comprehensive jail facility renovation and modernization project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. Ameresco's selection as project partner follows a competitive bidding process.
  • Ameresco will replace the jail's existing HVAC units, update its lighting with LED retrofits both inside and outside, redesign its parking lot, upgrade its controls system and remodel and build a new facility addition.
  • Ameresco noted that the implemented improvements would enhance occupant and correctional staff safety while saving the facility $560,000 annually.
  • The company expects to begin the project construction in October 2021 and complete it by October of 2022.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 4.77% at $58.50 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

