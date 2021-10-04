Ameresco Wins Project To Renovate Jail Facility In Wells County, Indiana
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) partnered with Wells County, Indiana, on a comprehensive jail facility renovation and modernization project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. Ameresco's selection as project partner follows a competitive bidding process.
- Ameresco will replace the jail's existing HVAC units, update its lighting with LED retrofits both inside and outside, redesign its parking lot, upgrade its controls system and remodel and build a new facility addition.
- Ameresco noted that the implemented improvements would enhance occupant and correctional staff safety while saving the facility $560,000 annually.
- The company expects to begin the project construction in October 2021 and complete it by October of 2022.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 4.77% at $58.50 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas