 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Owlet Shares Are Tumbling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Owlet Shares Are Tumbling Today

Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders its Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval. Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval from the FDA.

Owlet said that its Smart Sock product was evaluated in third-party studies, in which it was shown to be safe. The company plans to continue working closely with the FDA to reach a resolution.

Owlet is engaged in providing a digital parenting platform that aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident.

OWLT Price Action: Owlet was halted for volatility during Monday's trading session.

The stock was down 23.40% at $4.20 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OWLT)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Factory Orders Surpass Estimates
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com