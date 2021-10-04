 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why General Motors Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Why General Motors Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a strategic supplier agreement with Wolfspeed to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for General Motors' future electric vehicle programs.

Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable General Motors to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its electric vehicles. 

“Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future,” said Shilpan Amin, vice president of global purchasing and supply chain at General Motors.

“Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future," Amin added.

GM Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $29.15 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.61% at $55.05 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of General Motors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'
General Motors Plans To Go Green In US Could Happen 5 Years Sooner
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check General Motors's Big Money Trades
Google Sister Waymo, GM's Cruise Can Now Offer Commercial Self-Driving Rides In California
Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes
Fintech Platform Changing The Game in Used Auto Finance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Shilpan Amin why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com