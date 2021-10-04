 Skip to main content

MINISO Adds Seven New Stores In India
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • Lifestyle product retailer MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSOhas expanded its footprint in India through seven new stores in September, taking the total number to more than 150.
  • The newly opened stores are located in Kolkata, Vellore, New Delhi, Pasighat, Gandhidham, and Sikar.
  • "Despite the price of imported products in India increasing, we have managed to avoid price fluctuation by optimizing our online channels and expand our procurement and product lines," said Li Lin, General Manager of MINISO India.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares traded lower by 2.28% at $15.225 on the last check Monday.

