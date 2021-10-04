 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comtech Scoops $125M Multi-Year Federal Cyber Training Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Comtech Scoops $125M Multi-Year Federal Cyber Training Contract
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTLsecured a five-year single award IDIQ contract renewal with Firm Fixed Price (FFP) and Time and Materials (T&M) delivery orders in Q1 FY22 valued at $125 million from the Federal Government for the Joint Cyber Analysis Course (JCAC) Training solutions.
  • The first delivery order on the IDIQ contract was received and funded $1.4 million to date.
  • "This contract renewal acknowledges our proven track record of excellence in developing and delivering complex cybersecurity operations training at the scale and demanding operational tempo required by our Federal Government customers," said Comtech Chair and CEO Fred Kornberg.
  • Price Action: CMTL shares traded lower by 0.59% at $26.00 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMTL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally
Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com