Municipalities Adopt Rekor Solutions For Public Safety
- AI technology company Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) announced that three Mid-Atlantic customers would deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety in their respective municipalities.
- The Cities of Vineland, NJ, and New Rochelle, NY, have chosen the Rekor One vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments. The Greenburgh Police Department of New York elected to expand its use of the Rekor One platform significantly.
- The combined contract value tied to these three municipalities is over $200,000.
- The Rekor One capabilities provide these police departments with highly secure, real-time access to vehicle make, model and color, and license plate information.
- Price Action: REKR shares traded higher by 0.09% at $10.84 in the market session on the last check Monday.
