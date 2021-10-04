 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Municipalities Adopt Rekor Solutions For Public Safety
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Municipalities Adopt Rekor Solutions For Public Safety
  • AI technology company Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKRannounced that three Mid-Atlantic customers would deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety in their respective municipalities.
  • The Cities of Vineland, NJ, and New Rochelle, NY, have chosen the Rekor One vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments. The Greenburgh Police Department of New York elected to expand its use of the Rekor One platform significantly. 
  • The combined contract value tied to these three municipalities is over $200,000.
  • The Rekor One capabilities provide these police departments with highly secure, real-time access to vehicle make, model and color, and license plate information. 
  • Price Action: REKR shares traded higher by 0.09% at $10.84 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REKR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Rekor's Waycare Partners With Toyota Mobility Foundation For AI Traffic Management In Bangkok
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com