Great Lakes Names Scott Kornblau As New Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has appointed Scott Kornblau as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
  • Mr. Kornblau succeeds Mark Marinko, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities in the Chicago area.
  • Before joining GLDD, Mr. Kornblau held various finance and leadership positions at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
  • Price Action: GLDD shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $15.17 on the last change Friday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Management

