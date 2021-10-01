 Skip to main content

WW International CEO Mindy Grossman To Step Down After Q1
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
  • WW International Inc's (NASDAQ: WW) President and CEO Mindy Grossman has decided to step down after the first quarter of 2022.
  • Grossman will continue to lead the company until that time and work with the Board to help select a successor.
  • Grossman has led the company's transformation, relaunching the brand and renaming the company to WW from Weight Watchers in 2018.
  • "Over the past four years, we repositioned the brand and the business, and have grown our membership base, with retention now at all-time highs," said Mindy Grossman.
  • Price Action: WW shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $18.83 on the last check Friday.

