WW International CEO Mindy Grossman To Step Down After Q1
- WW International Inc's (NASDAQ: WW) President and CEO Mindy Grossman has decided to step down after the first quarter of 2022.
- Grossman will continue to lead the company until that time and work with the Board to help select a successor.
- Grossman has led the company's transformation, relaunching the brand and renaming the company to WW from Weight Watchers in 2018.
- "Over the past four years, we repositioned the brand and the business, and have grown our membership base, with retention now at all-time highs," said Mindy Grossman.
- Price Action: WW shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $18.83 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management