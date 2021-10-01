General Motors Plans To Go Green In US Could Happen 5 Years Sooner
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) aims to power its U.S. facilities by entirely renewably sourced electricity by 2025, five years ahead of its initial goal.
- GM plans to prevent 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions between 2025 and 2030 by the move.
- GM is committed to investing $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles and will introduce over 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2025.
- Additionally, GM collaborated with regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection and technology-enabled energy company TimberRock. They aim to track the real-time carbon emissions at GM’s facilities associated with electricity use.
- GM would also participate in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to bring together public and private sector partners to help advance technology commercialization.
- Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 0.23% at $52.83 on the last check Friday.
