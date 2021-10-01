 Skip to main content

Reselling Promotes Sustainability: Here's How Much Water And Energy eBay Saved In 2020
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Auction and resale marketplace company eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the year 2025. The company made progress in 2020 in a shared report called “our environmental footprint.”

The Highlights: eBay reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 44% in 2020 thanks to the increased usage of renewable energy and less people working in physical offices.

Renewable energy represented 74% of the energy used by eBay in 2020 compared to 66% in 2019.

The company decreased water usage by 29% in 2020, which was the equivalent of 104 Olympic-sized pools.

Sales of pre-owned electronics and apparel on eBay in 2020 helped conserve 720,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

ebay-sustainability.jpeg

Posted-In: auction stocks carbon emissions greenhouse gas resellingNews Best of Benzinga

